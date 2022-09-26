(Video) View from the stands as van Dijk gives Holland Nations League victory

Virgil van Dijk has relished the opportunity to feature for his nation in the final international break before the start of the World Cup.

Hoping to lead his country to glory in Qatar, the captain of Holland followed up a clean sheet against Robert Lewandowski’s Poland with a winning goal against Belgium.

With just over 15 minutes of the game remaining, our No.4 leaped highest for a corner and converted his header past Thibaut Courtois in goal.

Thanks to the YouTube channel ‘Groundhopper FC’, footage from the stands has been shared online and it shows the reaction of the orange-clad supporters to the winning finish.

You can watch the video of van Dijk’s goal (from 4:50) via Groundhopper FC on YouTube:

