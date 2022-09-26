(Video) Virgil van Dijk plays insane pinpoint 90yd pass for Holland with unerring accuracy

Virgil van Dijk’s long-passes from the back are such a famous and well-practised part of his game but it doesn’t make it any less pleasing to the eye to see him do it again.

Whilst on international duty with Holland, our No.4 delivered a beautiful ball from inside his own half that found the feet of his teammate.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool loanee keps impressive clean sheet against Shakhtar Donetsk following string of solid saves

The Liverpool defender was given plenty of time and space in his own half but opposition stars could be forgiven for thinking that such a pass would have been beyond even the colossal Dutchman.

It’s normally Mo Salah on the end of long cross-field balls but perhaps Luis Diaz can start preparing for a well-weighted ball over the top, once domestic football returns.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

You can watch van Dijk’s pass via @Lfcnaw on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?