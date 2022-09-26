‘It’s sad’ – Henry Winter fires big dig at Southgate over Trent Alexander-Arnold England truth

Gareth Southgate’s apparent lack of faith in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s abilities has been well-documented since the 52-year-old took over the reins at England in 2016.

Speaking about the Liverpool star’s ongoing struggles to catch the national boss’ eye, Henry Winter noted on Twitter that it was ‘a waste’ and ‘England’s loss’.

One of the many reasons I admire Trent Alexander-Arnold as a professional and a person is that he keeps reporting for England duty even though he knows that the manager, Gareth Southgate, does not really believe in him. It's sad, it's a waste, and it's England's loss. #ENG #LFC — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 26, 2022

The Reds’ Academy graduate has, admittedly, been far from his glittering best this term, though it’s far from likely to remain the case after the international break, let alone by the time the Three Lions jet off for Qatar.

Ultimately, it’s worth remembering that it does hand Jurgen Klopp a rather sizeable advantage when it comes to guaranteeing a low risk of the 23-year-old picking up an injury or returning to Merseyside without having enjoyed a proper rest.

Still, we can’t help but feel sorry for arguably the best right-back on the planet (on his day) and the lack of chances he gets to show off his ability on the international stage.

That may very well change if decision-makers cave to pressure and sack Southgate, potentially bringing in a coach more appreciative of the No.66’s talents but it seems likely, as things currently stand, that Alexander-Arnold won’t have much of a role to play in the upcoming World Cup.

