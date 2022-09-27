Gareth Southgate’s treatment of Trent Alexander-Arnold is downright callous

Danny Rose has played more minutes for Gareth Southgate than Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent has never been given consecutive starts under the England manager.

Frankly, Southgate doesn’t like or rate him and the fact Trent still turns up to international duty to be treated like this says lots about the right-back as a person.

Trent has more Ballon d’Or votes than the rest of the England squad combined. He’s the only current English footballer to have been named in the FIFA Team of the Year, and it’s happened twice.

One of the many reasons I admire Trent Alexander-Arnold as a professional and a person is that he keeps reporting for England duty even though he knows that the manager, Gareth Southgate, does not really believe in him. It's sad, it's a waste, and it's England's loss. #ENG #LFC — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 26, 2022

Trent knows he won’t play, yet still turns up to England duty and acts as a mannequin in training sessions where Southgate sets out England’s defensive set-up.

What a chore that must be.

At this stage, it doesn’t look like the Scouser will be selected for the World Cup squad. England’s loss is probably Liverpool’s gain.

“We’ve got a big squad with us and we’ve got 4 right backs who are super quality. At the moment Trippier is playing exceptionally well and Reece James is one of the standout players in the league,” Southgate told Channel 4 live before the 3-3 draw with Germany.

Trippier’s Newcastle have won one match in seven. James’ Chelsea were doing so poorly Thomas Tuchel got sacked…

‘But Trent can’t defend!’ they scream… Neither can Harry Maguire. Kyle Walker messed up recently, too. Luke Shaw is abysmal. John Stones is the only player in England’s backline who can claim to have had a good season far, so the idea it’s on form is nonsense, especially as Trent was left out of England sides when he was absolutely tearing it up for Liverpool at periods when we were the best side on the planet.

Good job Gareth didn't pick Trent Alexander-Arnold. Wouldn't want a player with 'defensive frailties' in this flawless team. — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) September 26, 2022

It’s personal. It’s callous. It doesn’t make any sense.

You could argue that Southgate is fairly entitled to pick any player he wants. It’s his team. He’s the manager. But he’s never given him a chance. Trent has played 17 out of 54 games since making his debut. He’s played 1222 minutes, which averages out at 13 games. 13 games in five years. That isn’t a chance.