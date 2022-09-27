(Image) Jordan Henderson reacts to Jude Bellingham’s stellar England display online

Jordan Henderson joined a number of footballers in congratulating Jude Bellingham for his man-of-the-match performance in England’s 3-3 draw with Germany.

The Liverpool skipper commented a fire emoji on the Borussia Dortmund star’s latest Instagram post following an outing that earned the midfielder significant praise from Gareth Southgate.

The 19-year-old is expected to be the subject of heavy interest from Europe’s top outfits in the next summer window – interest that will increase in intensity if he continues to deliver such performances for club and country.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Jude Bellingham’s Instagram account: