‘Shown real promise’ – Ex-Manchester United star heaps huge praise on Liverpool youngster

Former Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has heaped huge praise on Liverpool defender Conor Bradley.

The 18-year-old full back is on loan from the Reds at Bolton Wanderers this season and he has impressed for the League One outfit so far this term.

His Northern Ireland teammate and current Leicester star, Evans, has now praised the young defender and is thrilled to see a number of youngsters impressing for the Green and White Army.

“I thought Conor Bradley was superb the other night [against Kosovo], and Shea Charles came in during the summer and that is what we want to see – young lads making an impression and hopefully bring the country forward,” the 34-year-old said (as quoted by talkSPORT).

“It is brilliant that the young players have had the experience and game time during the summer, and what they will have learned from that. Some of them have shown real promise.

“It takes me back to coming into the squad myself and how the older players received me. I want to receive the younger players in the same way, we all do.”

Bradley impressed for Northern Ireland on Saturday as they came from behind to defeat Kosovo 2-1 in Belfast in the Nations League.

The youngster has three goals and three assists for Bolton so far this campaign and he appears to be making the most of his loan spell and the chance to earn vital first team minutes with the Lancashire outfit.

Evans isn’t the only one to heap praise on the right-back.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough also spoke highly of Bradley following the defeat of Kosovo at the weekend.

“We have new players coming through. I thought Conor Bradley was fantastic at right wing-back and then right-back. He kept going forward,” he said.

At his parent club, the teenager has Trent Alexander-Arnold to learn from.

He may therefore find first team opportunities hard to come by on Merseyside and it certainly made sense for him to seek a temporary departure from the club earlier this summer.

Let’s hope that he returns from Bolton as a much improved player to ensure he pushes our No. 66 for a starting spot under Jurgen Klopp.

