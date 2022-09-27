Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell

Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United.

Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.

Jude Bellingham gave another example last night of why so many clubs have chased him for so long.#MUFC watched him 46 times since age 12 – reports unanimously positive. United expected to try again next summer. Liverpool seen as current frontrunners.https://t.co/4n7ZtnC1HT — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) September 27, 2022

It’s far from surprising that the Old Trafford-based outfit has kept close tabs on the Stourbridge-born star’s progress – as will have most top sides in Europe.

Amid ongoing claims that an arrangement between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund is, for all intents and purposes, a done deal ahead of the summer window of 2023, Whitwell’s update is an important reminder of our prowess in the transfer window.

That being said, we certainly shouldn’t be lured into assuming that the teenager will be sporting the famous red shirt next year either given the considerable interest in his services.

Judging by Julian Ward’s start to life as sporting director, however, it would seem we’re in as just good hands as was the case under Michael Edwards’ stewardship of our transfer activities.

