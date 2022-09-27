Liverpool could launch January bid for midfielder as CBS journalist confirms offers ‘expected’ for £50m star in winter

Liverpool could yet surprise fans with further transfer business in the next window to address their problem area in the middle of the park.

According to CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs on Twitter, the Reds are keeping a close eye on Moises Caicedo alongside several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea whom former Brighton manager Graham Potter now leads.

Liverpool's interest in Moises Caicedo is long-standing dating back to his time at Independiente del Valle. The challenge back then was a complicated representation situation with a number agencies (including Kancha and PSM) claiming to act on his behalf. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 25, 2022

Caicedo has admitted "nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world”. And last year he told The Athletic, "My dream is to play for Manchester United. Antonio Valencia is an example to follow." — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 25, 2022

Brighton would want at least £50m and Potter's own (joking) valuation won't help matters if #CFC do enter the race. When asked about a reported £42m bid from Liverpool this summer, he replied, "You'd probably get his boots for that from the chairman, maybe! £100m?" 👀 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 25, 2022

Should both outfits in question contest for the Ecuadorian’s signature in the next window, there’s no question that the Blues would possess an advantage in that regard.

That is, of course, without considering the 20-year-old’s apparent interest in moving to Manchester having recently expressed his ambition of following in Antonio Valencia’s footsteps.

At £50m too, we may feel that the best option is to save funds for the transfer scramble that is due to take place in the summer for Borussia Dortmund’s ‘outstanding’ teenage prodigy Jude Bellingham.

Even costing potentially in the region of £131.6m, one might imagine that Julian Ward will still have an eye on further midfield additions given that we’re potentially set to lose as many as three options in that department in the summer.

