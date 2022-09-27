Liverpool could launch January bid for midfielder as CBS journalist confirms offers ‘expected’ for £50m star in winter

Liverpool could yet surprise fans with further transfer business in the next window to address their problem area in the middle of the park.

According to CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs on Twitter, the Reds are keeping a close eye on Moises Caicedo alongside several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea whom former Brighton manager Graham Potter now leads.

Should both outfits in question contest for the Ecuadorian’s signature in the next window, there’s no question that the Blues would possess an advantage in that regard.

That is, of course, without considering the 20-year-old’s apparent interest in moving to Manchester having recently expressed his ambition of following in Antonio Valencia’s footsteps.

At £50m too, we may feel that the best option is to save funds for the transfer scramble that is due to take place in the summer for Borussia Dortmund’s ‘outstanding’ teenage prodigy Jude Bellingham.

Even costing potentially in the region of £131.6m, one might imagine that Julian Ward will still have an eye on further midfield additions given that we’re potentially set to lose as many as three options in that department in the summer.

