Liverpool star who is yet to play a single minute this season ‘receives the green light’ to return to action – report

Liverpool have received a huge boost ahead of their return to Premier League action with the news that Ibrahima Konate is ready to ‘return to the group next weekend’.

The Frenchman has been missing for Jurgen Klopp’s side since sustaining a knee injury in the pre-season friendly defeat to Strasbourg at the end of July but he has now been given the ‘green light from the medical staff’, that’s according to RMC Sport (as relayed by Anfield Edition on Twitter).

🥇| Ibrahima Konate is very close to a return for Liverpool and has “just received the green light from the medical staff” at Anfield ‘for a return to the group next weekend”. [@RMCsport] pic.twitter.com/tCtQSyw4KP — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) September 27, 2022

The Reds have had a far from convincing start to the season but with the likes of Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota retuning to fitness in recent weeks, the hope is that the Anfield outfit can now begin to climb the Premier League table.

Konate’s return will only strengthen that hope after his superb performances whenever called upon last season.

The former RB Leipzig man earned the trust of Jurgen Klopp last term and started the Champions League final clash with Real Madrid in Paris.

His return to training will mean he will once again be competing with Matip and Joe Gomez for a starting spot alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre back.

It appears that our clash with Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday will come too soon for our No. 5 but he may very well be in contention for some minutes against Rangers in the Champions League next week.

Hopefully the Reds are now over the worst of their mini injury crisis to ensure we can put together a decent run of results before our season is disrupted again by the Qatar World Cup across November and December.

