(Video) Confidence boost for Darwin Nunez as he scores bullet header for Uruguay

Darwin Nunez has silenced his doubters tonight after scoring for Uruguay against Canada.

The 23-year-old has received criticism for his performances in recent weeks with him struggling to reach the levels many had expected from him following his £64m from Benfica to Liverpool earlier this summer.

The Reds No. 27 came close to finding the back of the net against Iran last week with a ferocious effort but he made no mistake this time after powering home a header against the Canadians.

Nunez leapt high above the defender and did well to generate a substantial amount of power on his header to leave the ‘keeper with no chance.

Former Liverpool favourite Luis Suarez registered the assist for our new striker’s goal as Uruguay cruised to a 2-0 victory in Slovakia.

The goal should now fill our new forward with some much needed confidence after what has been a difficult few weeks for him.

The ex-Almeria man netted twice and registered an assist in his first two competitive games for the club before being shown a red card for head butting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen.

Following his return from suspension, it’s far to say that Nunez had done very little in a Red shirt, but it is early days and time must be afforded to him before we can expect to see him at his best.

Check out his goal below via @Watch_LFC on Twitter:

Darwin Nuñez scores for Uruguay against Canada 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9ohxq6rHPi — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 27, 2022