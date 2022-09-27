‘Levels’ – Bukayo Saka wowed by what Liverpool target has done

Liverpool have been warned that a series of stellar displays in the World Cup could lead to Jude Bellingham’s asking price rising significantly beyond the £131.6m mark reported.

Following an outstanding outing, for Gareth Southgate’s England in a 3-3 draw with Germany, the Englishman will have done little to abate such fears.

Commenting ‘levels’ on the midfielder’s Instagram post after the game, Bukayo Saka paid tribute to his international teammate’s quality, further reinforcing the importance of the Reds beating out their domestic and European rivals for the 19-year-old’s signature.

Whilst we can appreciate that Real Madrid’s current midfield is comparatively more star-studded – particularly after Los Blancos beat us to Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer – we find it difficult to simply refute the possibility of Julian Ward and his recruitment team winning the transfer race.

Liverpool aren’t completely short of world-class quality; on our day, a midfield trio comprised of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson remains a genuinely stunning combination.

Naby Keita does provide quality beyond that, as do the likes of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho (though the pair have much in the way of development to do), Curtis Jones remains an admired quantity by Jurgen Klopp, though Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s struggles with injury have limited his ability to showcase his talents at Anfield.

The project in Merseyside still remains attractive, regardless of our mixed start to the season, and we shouldn’t be counted out just yet.

