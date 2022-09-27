(Photo) Salah looking unbelievably ripped in latest gym snap that almost seems photoshopped

Mo Salah’s dedication to his physique knows no bounds and the Egyptian international continues to have the photo evidence to prove it after showing off his latest efforts in the gym in a snap that almost seems photoshopped given how remarkable the 30-year-old’s body looks.

The former Roma attacker hasn’t quite hit the glorious heights of form fans witnessed at the same stage of the prior campaign, though one might imagine that has something to do with the team’s struggles as a whole in 2022/23.

Following a break for some stars without international commitments and the return of skipper Jordan Henderson, we can foresee the situation rapidly improving for Jurgen Klopp’s men who’ll be hoping to get off to a strong start on October 1 against Brighton & Hove Albion.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Mo Salah’s Instagram account: