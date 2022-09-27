(Video) Southgate’s agenda against Trent clearly exposed by latest baffling comments – opinion

It’s difficult to come to any other conclusion beyond the increasingly clear reality that Gareth Southgate simply isn’t a fan of Trent Alexander-Arnold (perhaps through a lack of understanding of what he offers).

Speaking about his selections for the England squad, the Three Lions boss admitted that performances at club level would have a say in influencing his decision-making ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

That’s perfectly reasonable on its own and, on that basis, our No.66 shouldn’t necessarily be at the top of the pile, though it raises the question as to why his last few stellar campaigns were apparently not taken into consideration.

Helping Liverpool a Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup – all whilst utterly revolutionising the fullback position – we can’t understand what the 23-year-old could have possibly done more to help his chances of selection for England.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily:

🗣 "There are some really tight calls in certain positions. How they do with their club gives them an opportunity to influence that thinking." Gareth Southgate on the tough decisions he's had to make selecting the England squad pic.twitter.com/j2PuuuoW5f — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 27, 2022