(Video) ‘The biggest thing’ – Southgate gushes over Liverpool target as January swap deal mooted

Gareth Southgate didn’t hold back in his praise of England star Jude Bellingham, though was keen to emphasise the player’s mentality above all else when discussing his involvement in the six-goal thriller between the Three Lions and Germany.

The Liverpool-linked midfielder already finds himself the subject of intense interest from top clubs across the globe with it remaining uncertain where exactly he’ll choose to go should an exit from Borussia Dortmund next summer be desired.

Interestingly, the Express suggests a swap deal could be arranged between the Merseysiders and the Bundesliga-based outfit in January to take advantage of Naby Keita’s expiring contract following Bild’s report of interest in the 27-year-old.

One might reasonably imagine this will come with the caveat of a huge lump sum joining the No.8 in his move to the German top-flight should such an arrangement appeal to Michael Zorc and Co.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @MirrorFootball:

Jude Bellingham has left an impression on Gareth Southgate 💪 pic.twitter.com/YAUyU5yJFp — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 26, 2022