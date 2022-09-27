(Video) Teenage midfielder’s stunning international performance explains why Liverpool are desperate to sign him

Jude Bellingham’s performance against Germany on Monday night at Wembley had it all.

At a time when Gareth Southgate and his England side are receiving huge criticism and find themselves without a win in their last six outings, the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund star’s display explains why Liverpool, among many other major European outfits, are desperate to sign the midfielder at the end of the season.

The former Birmingham City star was replaced by Jordan Henderson in injury time in a sight that many Reds supporters will be hoping to witness at Anfield in the near future, and with the 3-3 draw with Germany being the last fixture for the Three Lions before their Qatar World Cup opener on November 21, Bellingham has ensured he will be one of the first names on Southgate’s team sheet .

Liverpool have reportedly singled out the teenager as their main transfer target at the end of the season but they certainly won’t be the only club interested in his signature.

Dortmund are believed to value the England international in the region of £130m.

He showed he can do it all at the national stadium on Monday.

He broke up dangerous looking attacks from the Germans whilst also orchestrating play from the middle of the park, helping unleash the likes of Harry Kane and Mason Mount ahead of him.

As Jurgen Klopp’s midfield has struggled at times during the beginning of the season, it was a performance that highlighted how big a role he could play if/when he arrives on Merseyside.

Can you just imagine the joy we’d have watching him alongside Thiago Alcantara in midfield?

Check the best bits of Bellingham’s performance below via @HugoFilmz28 on Twitter:

Jude Bellingham vs Germany pic.twitter.com/tvJlrv901n — Hugo ✞ (@HugoFilmz28) September 27, 2022

