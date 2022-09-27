‘Always been a Liverpool fan’ – Midfielder Reds tried to sign in summer sends big message to Julian Ward

Konrad Laimer has admitted to ‘always’ being a Liverpool fan following a reported late attempt in the summer window from the Reds to acquire his services.

A move failed to come to fruition with the Merseysiders instead settling for the loan addition of Arthur Melo on transfer deadline day to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

“I’m generally a football fan. I generally like watching the Premier League. I’ve always been a Liverpool fan,” the 25-year-old told Servus TV (via Bild).

Such comments will no doubt have reached the inner sanctum of the Anfield-based outfit’s recruitment team ahead of the January window where a potential second transfer attempt may occur.

Liverpool are certainly no strangers to a winter window bid and may be tempted to turn to the window once more amid interest from fellow Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich in the Austrian.

A long-term injury set to keep Laimer out until early January may prove something of a stumbling block with Jurgen Klopp potentially not likely to be keen on the prospect of gently easing the player into contention for his side.

Still, at 25 years of age, the midfielder would hardly be a short-term fix and arguably fits neatly within the ideal age profile favoured by Julian Ward and his team.

