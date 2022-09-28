Two PL right-backs ‘better than Trent’ says Agbonlahor after hammering Southgate

Gabriel Agbonlahor has been an unpopular figure as far as Liverpool fans are concerned thanks in no small part to his recent controversial comments on Darwin Nunez’s form.

The Englishman came close to a step in the right direction after criticising Gareth Southgate’s thoughts on Trent Alexander-Arnold but will have let himself down after backing both Kyle Walker and Reece James as superior right-backs.

“For Southgate to come out and say Trippier is all-round better than Trent, I think that’s an insult,” the former Aston Villa hitman told talkSPORT.

“I do like Trippier but Trent is an all-round better player. Walker and James are better than Trent, but don’t say Trippier.

“Come on. The joke’s over, Gareth.”

To be completely fair, the No.66’s form has been far from brilliant since the start of the campaign, though on the balance of the last few seasons, one could reasonably argue that the 23-year-old has been the world’s leading fullback (never mind being just better than the aforementioned English stars).

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: Liverpool told to buy ‘nightmare’ winger who would be near impossible to stop

To give credit where credit’s due, the Chelsea and Manchester City stars are without question two world-class options in their departments.

That being said, the level at which Trent is operating at – or, at the very least, has been operating at for much of his playing career under Jurgen Klopp – should have earned him far more credit in the bank as far as Gareth Southgate is concerned.

He doesn’t necessarily deserve to be starting games in light of his current form, though it does beg the question as to why he was being overlooked previously when delivering stellar performances for us on a weekly basis in trophy-winning campaigns.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Trent will never win with England while Gareth Southgate is manager