Liverpool told to buy ‘nightmare’ winger who would be near impossible to stop

Liverpool have been advised to consider Ousmane Dembele as a potential future transfer in light of the Frenchman’s renewed form for Barcelona.

With a contract set to expire in 2024, the Reds could possibly negotiate a bargain fee for the 25-year-old attacker in the next summer window, should they so choose.

“He can go left or right. He can do exactly the same and you don’t know which way he is going to go. As a former fullback, it would be a nightmare to stop someone like Dembele because he is quick and he can use both feet,” Jose Enrique spoke on Instagram (as quoted by HITC).

“I am very happy that he recently renewed his contract, then we will see what happens. It looks like he is coming back to his best – he’s up there with the best when he’s in form.

“Hopefully, in the future, he is a player that can play for us (Liverpool). If he stays fit, and he has his mindset right, he is one of the best on everything as a winger.”

A potential spanner in the works, of course, has to be the winger’s historically problematic behaviour, with the player infamously trashing a house he had been renting from Jurgen Klopp during his time with Borussia Dortmund.

At 25 years of age, however, there have been signs of improvement in that regard and we’ve no doubt the German tactician would be prepared to grant Dembele the benefit of the doubt should the potential signing appeal.

Having sorted out Mo Salah’s contract situation, there’ll be no rush on our to find a long-term replacement for the Egyptian King, though it certainly can’t hurt to consider our options in the market as and when they arise.

Despite ongoing links between the wide man and Liverpool, it remains to be seen how concrete such interest is; as things stand, we’d be inclined to take any rumours with a pinch of salt.

