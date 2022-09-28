(Images) German U21 squad lay flowers at Hillsborough memorial ahead of England match

The magnitude of the events of the Hillsborough Stadium disaster are not confined to our club and are indeed a football-wide issue.

Ahead of the game between England and Germany’s Under-21 sides, the visitors to Sheffield laid flowers and paid their respects at the memorial outside the stadium.

It was a real sign of class by Antonio Di Salvo’s team and it’s important that the next generation are also made aware of what happened in 1989.

Taking to their Twitter account, the national team wrote: ‘🕯️ IN MEMORY OF THE 97 🕯️.

‘Ahead of Tuesday’s international match against England, our #U21 national team paid a visit to the Hillsborough Memorial in Sheffield today to pay tribute to the victims of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster. YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE’.

You can view the Tweet and the images of the players via @DFB_Junioren on Twitter:

🕯️ IN MEMORY OF THE 97 🕯️ Vor ihrem Länderspiel am Dienstag gegen England hat unsere #U21-Nationalmannschaft heute das Hillsborough Memorial in Sheffield besucht und der Opfer der Hillsborough-Katastrophe von 1989 gedacht. YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE. pic.twitter.com/94Ilssuldo — DFB-Junioren (@DFB_Junioren) September 25, 2022

