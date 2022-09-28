Liverpool and Barcelona could complete January ‘trade that could end up favouring both’ clubs – report

Liverpool will remain in the transfer section of many newspapers in the coming months and with several players nearing the end of their contracts, it seems as though we may be nearing a swap deal for one.

As reported by Sport (translated from Spanish): ‘After a summer where Memphis Depay had one foot out of the club but ended up staying, the Dutchman might not finish the season with the Catalans. In England they say that he might move to Liverpool in exchange for Roberto Firmino coming to Camp Nou.

‘A trade that could end up favouring both. Firmino has lost protagonism at Anfield, where he has just a few months left on his deal, while there are plenty of forwards ahead of Memphis in the pecking order. Like Firmino, he could leave for free next summer’.

With Bobby Firmino entering the final year of his Anfield contract, the Brazilian has three options: fight for a new deal, leave in January for a fee or leave in the summer on a free.

If Jurgen Klopp and the club’s hierarchy want to make any money out of the 30-year-old, then this winter will be the final opportunity that we will be able to do so.

With uncertainty about the future of Naby Keita too, it’s unknown whether we will be moving to offer our No.9 a new deal.

In Memphis Depay, there is a player with Premier League experience and also in a similar position to our much-loved forward – as he too has entered the final year of his deal.

A friendship with Virgil van Dijk on an international level and partnered with a proven record in domestic European football too, all means that we may be keen on a move for the 28-year-old.

There are so many deals that will need to be sorted this summer and FSG have a lot of decisions to make, on which players they deem worthy of backing to stay and to join the club.

