Liverpool are ‘not ruling out a move’ for 21-year-old Benfica star with ‘£106.5m release clause’

Liverpool spent a lot of money on a young Benfica star last summer and now, just a matter of months later, the Reds have been linked with doing the same once again.

As reported by O Jogo (via BBC Sport): ‘Liverpool are not ruling out a move for Benfica’s Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, who has a reported 120m euros (£106.5m) release clause in his contract’.

The Portuguese source proved rather reliable in breaking news for the Darwin Nunez deal that was completed in the summer and so there may be a degree of reliability in this reported interest.

The 21-year-old only signed for Benfica this season, so it does seem very premature to already be linking him with a move away from the Portuguese club.

With one goal and no assists in his first seven league appearances, we’ll have to wait and see what the Argentine midfielder can do in his maiden campaign in Europe.

We’re set to be linked with so many different midfielders in the coming months and it’s hard to know which headlines can and can’t be believed.

With a reported release clause of £106.5 million too, we’d have to be very sure that the former River Plate man was the ideal player for our midfield.

As we are so heavily linked with Jude Bellingham, it seems very unlikely that FSG could finance a move for both players and so we’ll have to wait and see what happens on this one.

