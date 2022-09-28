Liverpool could now lose ‘incredible’ 23-year-old thanks to 29-year-old Red, Robbie Keane warns

Liverpool may have to prepare for life without Caoimhin Kelleher, Robbie Keane has warned, in light of his struggles to break into the first-XI.

It’s thanks in no small part to the Reds’ world-class No.1, Alisson Becker, who remains one of (if not the) the leading goalkeepers across the globe.

“How long do you hold fire for? That’s his problem,” the former Tottenham and Reds star told the Echo.

“Is he good enough to play No.1 for a Premier League team? I definitely think he is from what I’ve seen of him. He looks calm, authoritative and he’s very good with his feet.

“The problem is you’ve got one of the best goalkeepers in the world in front of you – so what do you do? Only he can answer that.

“There will definitely come a stage in his career, maybe in a few months or in a year, where he will want to go and play regular football.

“He’s going to have a problem because he has the best keeper in the world in front of him.

“He has to make a decision himself on whether to stay or go. I would encourage any player to try and play as many games as you can.

“He is 23, a good age for a goalkeeper, but only he can answer whether he is happy or wants to leave.”

With Jurgen Klopp having described the Irishman’s impact in the Carabao Cup final last term as ‘incredible’ (as was reported in the Belfast Telegraph), there’s no question the German would be hugely disappointed to see his No.2 depart in the near future.

That all being said, we could hardly begrudge such a talented shotstopper leaving in search of more regular minutes, particularly given his ambitions of becoming a regular starter for his national team.

It would potentially leave us with some further important work to do in another transfer window to replace the former Ringmahon Rangers star, though we may yet see the club put its faith in another young rising star given the multiplicity of exciting talents we have in the youth squads.

On-loan youngster Marcelo Pitaluga would have to be considered in contention to fill in any vacant spot, we would expect, should the need arise.

