Liverpool now ‘optimistic’ of Jude Bellingham transfer for huge discount, says Sportime’s Editor-in-Chief

Liverpool are reportedly ‘optimistic’ that they can agree a transfer worth between £80.4-89.4m for Jude Bellingham.

This comes courtesy of a tweet update from Sportime’s Editor-in-Chief, Giannis Chorianopoulos, amid ongoing links between the Reds and the Borussia Dortmund prodigy.

With an asking price of £131.6m previously quoted by a highly reliable outlet in The Athletic, it does raise questions as to how exactly the Merseysiders could negotiate a significant discount (of £42.2-51.2m).

There have been suggestions that Naby Keita’s expiring contract could allow the Reds to use the Guinean international, who has allegedly been targeted by Edin Terzic’s men, as a potential bargaining chip.

With a deadline for such a deal set to come soon for us in the January window, it remains to be seen whether such an eventuality will come to fruition and, in particular, the extent to which it may impact on the pricing of Bellingham.

Still, we’d be loath to overlook the negotiating skills of our world-class recruitment team, which hasn’t appeared to lost its touch following Michael Edwards’ departure in the summer.

