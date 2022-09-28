Key Liverpool star ‘will miss’ Brighton clash James Pearce confirms but big injury boost helps make up for it

Andy Robertson ‘will miss’ out on Liverpool’s hosting of Brighton & Hove Albion on October 1.

This update comes courtesy of James Pearce in The Athletic with the Scotland star ‘still recovering’ from a knee injury sustained in the Champions League.

It means Kostas Tsimikas will start in his fellow fullback’s place for the visit of a now Graham Potter-less Seagulls outfit, though will be wary still of the inevitable new manager bounce following Roberto De Zerbi’s move to the South Coast.

It’s a huge loss for us ahead of the return of domestic action, though one that may be somewhat abated by the availability of skipper Jordan Henderson who was notably swapped in for Jude Bellingham during the 3-3 draw with Germany.

With us having been exposed at times on the right-flank, due to the lack of protection offered when Trent Alexander-Arnold goes on his trademark runs up the pitch, the No.14 will offer a great deal of tactical value in that regard thanks to his willingness to slot in and cover when required.

That’s absolutely no slight on Harvey Elliott who has been a stellar performer for Liverpool since the start of the campaign, though our captain is perhaps the more ideal option of the two at the moment in order to add some balance to the middle of the park.

