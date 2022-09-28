James Pearce issues five-player Liverpool injury update ahead of domestic football return

James Pearce has confirmed that Liverpool are potentially set to welcome back two key men ahead of the end of the international break.

Ibrahima Konate and Jordan Henderson may be handed returns to the matchday squad for Brighton & Hove Albion’s visit to Anfield on Saturday, though Andy Robertson’s knee injury will keep him out of action whilst Curtis Jones and Calvin Ramsay near full availability, according to The Athletic.

The Merseysiders will be hoping an important break for several stars may prove transformative for the side’s form going into what is looking to be an intense fixture schedule in October.

Set to play potentially as many as nine games (a clash with Leeds United on October 29 remains to be confirmed, according to BBC Sport) in the space of 29 days, equating to a tie every 3.2 days, every extra body available will be key to our hopes of maximising our points tally next month.

In a month that includes a visit to in-form Premier League outfits Arsenal and incumbent champions Manchester City, spread out amongst Champions League meetings with Rangers and Ajax, we’ll have our work cut out for us to climb up the league table.

Having our skipper back in action to both shore up the midfield and provide greater balance in the department could yet prove pivotal in that regard and we’ll be excited to see what impact the Englishman has on the quality of our performances.

