Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘3-4 clubs’ are ‘interested in Naby Keita’ ahead of Liverpool contract decision

Naby Keita has been the focus of much transfer speculation of late and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the teams who are currently monitoring his contract status at Liverpool.

Writing for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist said: “Borussia Dortmund are among 3-4 clubs around Europe interested in Naby Keita in case he becomes a free agent.

“The situation is still open with Liverpool, Naby wants guarantees to sign a new deal at Anfield, so it will be decided in the next months.”

It feels like a strange position for our club to be in, with a player that large portions of the fanbase are not overly convinced deserves a new contract being offered one.

On top of that, the player seems to be stalling on a potential deal too, which seems to be inspiring further speculation around his future.

This will always happen when you allow a player to enter the final year of a contract and so these headlines are to be expected for many more months.

One thing that our supporters will be excited to see is that Borussia Dortmund are among the group of suitors for the 27-year-old, as fans will start putting two and two together.

Jude Bellingham’s possible Anfield arrival could certainly be bolstered if we can arrange a pre-contract agreement for his replacement – in the shape of our No.8.

Whether that comes to fruition, or the club does manage to get a new contract sorted for the Guinean, this story will rumble on until any official announcements are made.

