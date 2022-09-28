(Video) Darwin Nunez’s personal highlights on a goal-scoring evening for Uruguay

Darwin Nunez was as delighted as the Liverpool supporters to see that his header found the back of the net for Uruguay.

Starring against Canada, our No.27 delivered a bullet finish after leaping well for a Luis Suarez cross.

That wasn’t the only highlight from the match though and the 23-year-old was impressive throughout the game, repeatedly tested Milan Borjan’s net.

It’s interesting to see the former Benfica man take a wider starting position for his nation and let’s hope this performance can carry into the game against Brighton.

Fingers crossed we see a confident forward return to Merseyside this week, with plenty more goals to come in a red shirt.

You can watch Nunez’s full highlights for Uruguay via 1947production on YouTube:

