(Video) Ronaldo wastes brilliant Diogo Jota pass as Portugal fall to Spain defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo has very often provided the finishing touch for club and country but he failed to do so for Portugal, after a perfect pass from Diogo Jota.

Our No.20 won the ball high up the pitch, after a brilliant tackle on Dani Carvajal and slid a pass into the path of the 37-year-old.

The Manchester United forward was handed a chance to provide their nation a lead, against Spain.

Instead, his left-footed effort was saved by Unai Simon and the chance was gone.

Seeing as the Spaniards went on to win the game 1-0, thanks to an Alvaro Morata goal scored shortly after our forward was subbed off, it proved to be a costly miss.

You can watch the video of Jota’s pass to Ronaldo courtesy of beIN Sports (via @NsDUbgIcFPdzmxx on Twitter):

