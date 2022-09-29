Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards ‘targeted with a terrifying burglary’ at their home in Wilmslow, Cheshire – report

Being in the public light certainly has its many positives and advantages but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards experienced the worst side of it, as their home has reportedly been burgled.

As reported by The Evening Standard: ‘Celebrity couple Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were reportedly targeted with a terrifying burglary while they were inside their £3.5million mansion with their 13-month-old son.

‘The Little Mix singer and Liverpool footballer, who are engaged, were robbed of items such as jewellery and designer handbags during the ordeal at their home in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

READ MORE: Liverpool announce ‘unique’ partnership with Coca-Cola, on the same day as Spurs announce the same deal

‘Cheshire Police said officers were called to the burglary at 10.45pm on Tuesday and are now investigating’.

In what would have undoubtedly been a terrifying experience for the pair, their main worry would have been the safety of their young son and we can only hope that they are all physically and mentally okay.

The items stolen will of course be missed but they can all be replaced in time, the risk and fears about safety will be the greatest issue and let’s hope there’s no bigger or long-term issue at hand.

One further worry from the report by The Evening Standard is that it shares quotes from the newspaper that our supporters will never want to mention, nor publicise.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

The quotes come from a reported ‘family friend’, although it doesn’t say from which side but this is still not something that our fans would want to see.

Let’s hope it wasn’t from our No.15 but there’s also more than enough evidence to hand that would suggest we can’t believe the words that have been printed by that particular source.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?