BBC pundit tips Liverpool reality Klopp generally hates to benefit Reds

Chris Sutton has suggested that Liverpool could actually benefit from being forced to play nine fixtures in October.

Jurgen Klopp has historically had much to say about a congested schedule, bemoaning the impact on player fitness, safety and rising injury concerns.

“Liverpool made an extremely flat start to the season so maybe the pause in the season following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and then the international break came at a good time for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp,” the 49-year-old told BBC Sport.

“October is an extremely busy month for the Reds, with nine games in total, and playing so often might just help them to get their rhythm back.

“I am backing them to start that process here, and get the month off to a winning start – although it won’t be straightforward.”

With the likes of Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate and Caoimhin Kelleher having all returned to training – not to mention the recent additions of Diogo Jota, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara away from the injury room – the Reds are looking increasingly well-prepared for the challenge ahead.

Normally, looking at the list of fixtures set to be played in October would inspire a mounting sense of dread.

However, with several notable stars enjoying an extended rest period (whether by omission or lack of selection for their national sides), we’ll be coming into the next stage of the season with a relatively fresh squad.

That could be hugely decisive when it comes to our hopes of maximising our points tally in a difficult run of games that includes meetings with Manchester City and league leaders Arsenal.

Whether a packed schedule will help us get our rhythm back, as Sutton suggests, remains to be seen, though there’s no question that the month represents a huge opportunity to climb back up the table and reassert ourselves as title challengers.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Trent will never win with England while Gareth Southgate is manager