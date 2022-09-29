Irish football players connected to Liverpool

Liverpool have never been a typical football club; it is a brand popular in all parts of the globe.

It’s far from being a secret that this team had many ups and downs in the past but, from the moment when Jurgen Klopp became the manager of the team, things undoubtedly started to improve with the Merseysiders winning the Champions League and Premier League title.

When you look at the current team, you can easily notice a diverse array of players ranging from all over the globe.

Things were always that way in this club. You could find players with different backgrounds but, when you look closer, many Irish players have also passed through the club and had some significant roles.

While there are no Irish players in Liverpool’s current squad, things were pretty different not a long time ago.

Steve Heighway

We believe that most of our readers were not even born when Steve Heighway was playing for Liverpool.

His significant role in this club started in 1970 and lasted for 11 years. Before he retired, he decided to try out to succeed in the United States of America. However, he only lasted a short time there before deciding it was about time to quit playing.

He went on to became the director of the club’s Academy, helping steer some stellar talents toward the ranks of the senior team including Jamie Carragher, Robbie Fowler and Steven Gerrard.

Mark Lawrenson

Do you know what is the biggest and most expensive football transfer until today? Currently, Neymar and his transfer from Barcelona to PSG worth $222 million holds the record – we doubt someone will ever manage to break it.

Anyway, why are we saying this? Well, Lawro’s transfer from Brighton to Liverpool was a record of that period being valued at £900,000.

There is one interesting fact about this player – he was actually born in Preston, England, however, his roots were Irish, and he decided to play for that international team.

During his seven years with the Reds, he won the first division five times as well as the European Cup once.

John Aldridge

Aldridge was also not born in Ireland, however, he had Irish roots which was enough of a good reason for him to represent the country.

He managed to play 104 games for Liverpool and scored 63 goals.

Unfortunately, he didn’t win any international trophies but he does have one league title, FA Cup title, and Community Shield to his name.

Steve Finnan

The connection between Liverpool fans and Jurgen Klopp is at the highest level.

Some people like to say he is the best manager in the world, others merely say this is the best version of Liverpool in the last 40 years.

But we should not neglect the period between 2003 and 2008 when Liverpool also managed to claim some silverware.

Everyone remembers the 2005 UEFA Champions League final against AC Milan.

Well, Steve Finnan was part of that team. He played for the club between 2003 and 2008.

Ronnie Whelan

His personal statistics may not be the most impressive thing about his career; Whelan scored only 46 goals in 362 appearances.

However, it is worth mentioning the titles he managed to win while being a part of one of the most successful eras of the club’s history.

Believe it or not, he has six league titles, three league cup titles, five charity shields, and one so-called Screen Sports Super Cup.

