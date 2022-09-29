‘I’ll be honest’ – Conor Coady describes his emotions after scoring what he thought was the winner in the Merseyside derby

Conor Coady has explained that ‘scoring’ in the Merseyside Derby was ‘one of the best feelings he’s ever had in football.

The Liverpool Academy graduate, who made two senior appearances for the Reds, thought he’d won the game for Everton before his close range strike was ruled out for offside by VAR.

The former Wolves defender insists that he had no doubts about joining the Goodison Park outfit despite being a boyhood Liverpool supporter.

“A lot of people ask me about scoring against Liverpool [including this reporter] and to be honest, I think it is a daft question,” Coady told Sportsmail.

“I have played football for a long time now and the one thing I give to any club I am playing for is everything every single day of my life. I’ll push that club and try to make the people around me better.”

The England international was captain at the Molineux outfit but Wolves boss Bruno Lage reverted to a back four this season and felt that Coady wasn’t suited for his starting XI this term.

He has settled well under Frank Lampard, however, and was disappointed to see his Merseyside Derby goal chalked off.

“I know how big Merseyside derbies are, I grew up with them, I know what they are about, I know how big they are for Everton Football Club and we spoke about it before that game,” he added. “It is a massive game for Evertonians, a massive game for the manager and the players.

“So, to have that feeling at the time [when the ball hit the back of the net], bearing in mind it got taken away, it was one of the best feelings I ever had in football, I’ll be honest. I am giving my all for that club every single day.”

It’s never nice to see a former player join a bitter rival but it’s not as if Coady is a Liverpool legend.

He did come through the ranks and looked destined to have a decent career at the club, but it didn’t quite work out.

He’s done well since leaving Anfield and it’s fair to say this his move to Everton earlier this season was a surprise after he had becoming a huge fan favourite at Wolves.

In regards to our draw with the Blues earlier this month, we weren’t at our best on the day but both sides had chances to win the game.

A draw was probably a fair result and we’ll be hoping to earn all three points against them in the reverse fixture at Anfield later this season.

We need to ensure that we pick up a huge three points against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday when we return to action following the postponed Chelsea game and the recent international break before we host Rangers on Tuesday in the Champions League.

