FSG set to replicate Man City and other American owners in a ‘multi-club network’ of football teams

Manchester City’s owners have a model that sees them owning multiple football clubs and it looks as though FSG are set to join other American owners in having a ‘multi-club network’.

As reported by Ed Aarons for The Guardian: ‘The owners of Arsenal and Liverpool have joined Chelsea’s Todd Boehly in looking into establishing a multi-club network pioneered by Manchester City’s owner, City Football Group.

‘Liverpool’s owner, Fenway Sports Group, owns baseball’s Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins from the NHL and last year sold a large stake to RedBird Capital – the company that acquired the Italian champions Milan in August for £1.1bn and has an 85% stake in Toulouse. It is understood FSG would like to add to that stable’.

To see that John Henry, or at least FSG, now owns or has stakes in five sports teams – can lead to one of two things.

Either, we see a raise in their financial might and thus an ability to spend more money on our football club – in terms of transfers, infrastructure and anything else to do with us.

Or, they spread their spends thinly across all the clubs and we see less investment in the Reds but our owners would still recoup the same amount of money from us.

It’s an interesting thing to read up on and we can certainly see that this multi-club system hasn’t negatively affected those over at the Etihad Stadium, so this could be a positive change.

With a host of Americans attempting this method at the same time, they must believe there are some positives that will come from this model.

We’ll have to wait and see what the long-term effects are but for now, everyone will be eagerly awaiting our owners backing the playing squad in the coming transfer windows.

