Jordan Henderson makes Jude Bellingham admission as 19-year-old continues to be linked with Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has heaped huge praise on his England teammate Jude Bellingham but is remaining cautious about hyping up the 19-year-old too much.

The Borussia Dortmund star is believed to be Liverpool’s main transfer target either in January or at the end of the season but the Reds wont be the only club chasing the teenager’s signature.

His performances for club and country in recent weeks have highlighted how talented the youngster is and the Reds skipper has now weighed in on the former Birmingham City star.

“I like Jude, I think he’s an amazing player,” Henderson told The Mirror (via the Express). “He’s a fantastic professional and his mentality is really key for his development.

“I almost don’t want to big him up too much because he’s still a young lad! There will be a lot of pressure on him at a young age, but of course he’s a top, top player, and I’m sure he’ll have a big part to play in Qatar.”

Henderson replaced Bellingham during injury time of England’s 3-3 draw with Germany on Monday night at Wembley.

The Dortmund midfielder produced yet another impressive performance and he’s somewhat certain to be a part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the impending Qatar World Cup at the end of the year.

His performance against the Germans had everything.

He quashed many dangerous looking attacks from the visitors and then helped his side progress up the pitch with powerful midfield runs and precise passing – not to mention winning his side a penalty that was converted by Harry Kane.

Liverpool’s midfield has been far from convincing so far this season and it’s clear that if Bellingham was to make the move to Anfield he has the potential to be a real star.

Henderson is a player that knows how to handle pressure and it’s clear that he’s built a great relationship with the teenager through their time spent with the Three Lions.

Dortmund are expected to demand a fee in the region of £130m for their star midfielder if he decides to leave but when you consider that he’s got over a decade of promising years ahead of him – that fee certainly appears to make sense.

