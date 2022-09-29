Jordan Henderson previews Liverpool’s ‘tough’ clash with Brighton and warns his teammates they need to be ‘right at it’

Jordan Henderson is in line to feature against Brighton on Saturday and the Liverpool skipper has been speaking ahead of what is a ‘big game’ for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds have won just two of their opening six Premier League games but after a two week lay-off as a result of the postponed Chelsea clash and the recent international break, the Anfield outfit are looking to pick up a huge three points.

Graham Potter recently left the Seagulls for Chelsea and was replaced by Italian Roberto De Zerbi – Henderson knows that the south coast outfit will pose a real threat on Saturday afternoon.

The No.14 told The Mirror (via Liverpoolfc.com): “This is a big game for us, definitely. It’ll be tough as well because Brighton are a very good side, as they’ve shown over the course of the start of the season.

“It is important, but it will be difficult, and we hope that the fans will be along with us on Saturday as I’m sure they will be.

“Graham Potter did an amazing job there and they’ve got some great players, they’re a really good team and difficult to play against as we’ve found out before in the past.

“They’ve now got a new manager which normally would give them a lot of energy. Players will be right at it, I’m sure of that, so we need to make sure that we are as well.

“If we perform at the level that we can then hopefully it can be a good day for us.”

Former Sunderland man Henderson only returned from a hamstring recently when he played the final few minutes of England’s 3-3 draw with Germany on Monday night.

The 32-year-old picked up a hamstring injury against Newcastle but he’s spoke about how good it felt to back out on the pitch for the first time since the end of August.

“It was nice to be back after a few weeks out,” he added. “I had a good week’s training and then it was great to come on and get a few minutes against Germany.

“I’ll get some more training in this week and then I’ll be ready for the weekend.

“There are so many games to get in before the World Cup, so we’re going to need everybody fighting and fit for as long as possible as we try and get through this period.

“We need to try and get back to the results and the performances we’re capable of.”

Some have criticised the midfielder for some of his performances this season but there’s no denying what a vitally important player he is for the club.

He’s won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside and with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones all still sidelined through injury, the skipper could be in line for a return to action.

With the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay appearing to take part in Liverpool training earlier today, it will be interesting to see what side Klopp selects at the weekend.

Darwin Nunez netted for Uruguay during the international break and he will therefore be licking his lips at the thought of netting for the Reds for the first time since the opening day of the season while Mo Salah also had a successful time away with Egypt.

A big performance is needed to ensure we earn all three points and increase our chances of moving up the Premier League table.

