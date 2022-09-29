Paul Ince warns reported Liverpool target not to rush his next transfer but tips teenager for ‘world class’ future

Paul Ince has claimed that Jude Bellingham has the potential to become a ‘world class player’ in the future but has urged the 19-year-old to not rush his exit from Borussia Dortmund.

The former Birmingham City star has enjoyed a successful two years since swapping the Championship for the Bundesliga and there are a number of clubs around Europe, including Liverpool, reportedly interested in his signature.

The teenager is currently valued in the region of £130m by Dortmund but with the promising potential the midfielder is showing, coupled with his already impressive experience, that is a fee that won’t frighten any potential suitors.

Bellingham is already a fully fledged England international and has earned vital Champions League experience with the yellows – something that he should consider before seeking an exit from the club according to ex-Red Ince.

“I think the kid’s a very good player,” Ince said while talking to FairBettingSites (via the Liverpool Echo). “I watched him when he was at Birmingham and I think it surprised a few when he went to Dortmund at such a young age. But, you know, he was brave enough to go out there. Some people don’t, especially English players who don’t like to go abroad.

“We see it happening more recently than when I went out to Italy. But, for him to go to Dortmund and start every game and play the way he is playing it’s been great for him. Obviously, there’s a lot to talk about him coming back. You gotta be careful because obviously when Sancho came back from Dortmund, it didn’t happen for him straight away.

“I think he should enjoy his football there for as long as possible, and enjoy playing regularly in the Champions League. If he wants to come back, then I’d think there’d be a few suitors after him – City, Chelsea, Liverpool, the lot; he’s got the potential to be a world class player for sure.”

Liverpool have reportedly made Bellingham their main priority either in January or at the end of the season.

The reported fee that Dortmund will request for their star man is eye-watering and would see the Anfield outfit smash their current transfer record, but when you consider how much potential the Englishman is showing and couple that with the fact he has over a decade of promising years ahead of him, the fee doesn’t look all that bad after all.

As Ince has pointed out, Bellingham should be praised for having the confidence and the willingness to leave England to develop and that is exactly what he’s done.

He is certainly one of Europe’s top midfielders at the moment and appears to be able to do it all when he’s out on the pitch.

He looks like a real all-rounder and whether you want him to sit deep and protect the defence or push on and get your team a goal, it looks like he will be able to do exactly what you want him to.

The prospect of him in a Red shirt is a really exciting one but we understand that the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea, to name a few, will also fancy their chances of securing his signature.

