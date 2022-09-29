(Video) ‘I can cut it off’ – Klopp hilariously savages Tsimikas’ new look in Liverpool training

Jurgen Klopp is apparently not the biggest fan of Kostas Tsimikas’ new look following his return to Liverpool training.

The Greek international was sporting a man bun that inspired a comparison to £64m summer signing Darwin Nunez after the German jokingly asked how much money the fullback would want for him to cut it off.

It’s a look that may very well divide the fanbase but one thing we can all agree on is that we’re delighted to have the former Olympiakos man available as backup for Andy Robertson given the Scottish international looks set to miss out on the meeting with Brighton at the weekend.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheAnfieldTalk (originating from LFCTV via @kklopptok on TikTok):

Klopp asking Kostas how much money he wants to cut his man bun off 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2MHb2x0y3T — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) September 29, 2022