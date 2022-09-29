Liverpool announce ‘unique’ partnership with Coca-Cola, on the same day as Spurs announce the same deal

Liverpool have an ever-growing list of partners and sponsors, with Coca-Cola becoming the latest high-profile company and the club was ‘delighted’ to announce the news.

As reported on the club website: ‘Liverpool FC and Coca-Cola are delighted to come together as official partners, uniting two of the world’s most iconic brands.

‘The long-term partnership will see LFC and Coca-Cola provide fans of the club’s men’s and women’s teams with magical matchday experiences, unique money-can’t-buy moments and limited-edition merchandise prizes’.

This will certainly be a potentially lucrative deal and there’s no doubting the worldwide reach and appeal of the soft drink brand, which is something that we will be hoping to tap into.

What perhaps makes it a little less exciting is that Tottenham Hotspur have also released their almost identical press release to announce their official partnership on the same day.

There’s nothing to say that any of our sponsors and partners can’t work with other clubs but to have the same announcement made on the same day as another Premier League rival seems a little less unique.

The very same ‘unique money-can’t-buy moments’ are mentioned by both teams and so it’s likely they will be slightly similar.

Nevertheless, this is another example of the brilliant work that FSG has done for the club in finding extra revenue streams and in many unique ways.

As supporters of the club, perhaps the best we can hope for is seeing one of our lads on the side of a can of coke but let’s hope there are bigger benefits at the highest levels of the club.

