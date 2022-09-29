Liverpool ‘could trigger his €60million release clause’ of 21-year-old Brazilian but face Madrid competition – report

Liverpool and Real Madrid seem to be going head-to-head on every major midfield target of late and it seems as though this is set to happen once again.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo (via Liverpoolfc.com): ‘Liverpool remain ‘extremely serious’ about signing Joao Gomes, according to reports in Spain, and could trigger his €60million release clause in order to pip Real Madrid.

‘Los Blancos have reportedly explored the prospect of a January deal and see Gomes as a natural successor to Casemiro – who they sold to Manchester United for an initial £60million’.

Joao Gomes has a sizable release clause but it’s nowhere the region we have seen for other targets, such as Jude Bellingham or Enzo Fernandez, and so this could be a more realistic option.

The defensive midfielder has 21 league games under his belt already this season and of the 64 matches that have been available for him to play in, the 21-year-old hasn’t missed any through injury.

A robust, young and talented midfielder would certainly be a good option for Jurgen Klopp’s squad and that’s clearly why there is interest in the player.

The Brazilian, if you believe the above report, looks set to replace either compatriot Casemiro or act as a partner or back-up to Fabinho.

If we are to add another Brazilian to the mix, it won’t be cheap and Flamengo are set to have a host of big offers for the player with three years remaining on his deal.

Two goals and two assists in 53 games shows that he may not be the dynamic central player we’re looking for though and so FSG may have to finance a move for more than one option, in the coming transfer windows.

