‘I really do’ – Liverpool told who will replace Jurgen Klopp as Reds manager

Former Celtic player Paul Slane believes he knows who will replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

The German boss replaced Brendan Rodgers in the Anfield hot seat in 2015 and has won every major trophy possible at the club. He renewed his contract earlier this year and will remain on Merseyside until the summer of 2026.

Liverpool supporters don’t have to worry about the dreaded day of seeing Klopp leave the club just yet, but they’ve already been told who will replace the 55-year-old when the time comes.

Slane has picked out current Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as the ideal replacement for the former Borussia Dortmund head coach.

“I think Postecoglou’s going to be the next Liverpool manager, I really do,” Slane told Grosvenor Sport (via the Liverpool Echo). “I think he’ll be the next Liverpool manager when Jurgen Klopp decides to go or Liverpool decide to part with him. Who else takes the Liverpool job after Klopp?

“At times in this season’s Champions League game against Real Madrid, the European champions, Celtic were unbelievable, so I think Ange Postecoglou is good enough to be the next Liverpool manager. If people think Graham Potter is better than Postecoglou, and he can get the Chelsea job, then they’re wrong.”

Postecoglou took over at Celtic Park last year and guided the Glasgow-based outfit to the Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic currently find themselves two points ahead of Rangers, a side that Liverpool will meet in the Champions League next week, and are attempting to navigate their way through a difficult looking group themselves in Europe’s premier competition.

On match day one the Scots were defeated 3-0 by Real Madrid at Parkhead but then earned a respectable point away to Shakhtar Donetsk.

They face RB Leipzig on Wednesday where they will be looking for a much needed three points but Slane is delighted with the job the 57-year-old has done so far at his former club.

He believes it’s only a matter of time before Postecoglou leaves Scotland for a job in the English top-flight.

“Sadly I think Postecoglou will be too good to stick around at Celtic for the next four or five years,” he added.

“He’ll want the Premier League, the top teams, the money… I think Ange will want to go and face off against the world’s top managers week-in, week-out. So I think it’ll be hard for him to stay with Celtic. But come the first game of next season, I think he’ll still be managing Celtic.”

It’s far too early to even think about who will replace the German and it’s hard to even consider what life will be like at the club without Klopp.

When he arrived at the club seven years ago people knew that the glory days would return and the former Mainz boss hasn’t disappointed.

We may have began the season slower than we would’ve liked but there is still a long way to go and we remain confident that this campaign can be another successful one for the club.

Many believe current Aston Villa boss and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is destined for the managerial job at Anfield when Klopp leaves but we will just have to wait and see.

Postecoglou is certainly doing a good job north of the border but the Scottish top-flight is a completely different ball game compared to the English Premier League.

