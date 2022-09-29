Liverpool are looking at ‘alternative targets’ to Jude Bellingham and have highlighted 21-year-old – report

Liverpool and Jude Bellingham already feels like a link that has lasted more than the 19 years that the Borussia Dortmund man has been on this planet but we may now be looking at other options.

As reported by BBC Sport (from Fichajes, via Teamtalk): ‘Liverpool, who have been linked with 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, have started to look at alternative targets and are looking at Benfica’s Argentina international Enzo Fernandez, 21’.

It’s certainly not the first time that we’ve heard a rumour linking us to Enzo Fernandez and so this story could be gathering some pace at present.

It does seem a little strange that a young man who has just made his first move to European football this past summer, with Benfica, is now already being linked with a move away from the club.

His performances have certainly impressed though and that has been exemplified with the maiden call-up to the Argentina squad, in the past international break.

The 21-year-old will certainly now be a player that many of our supporters will be keeping tabs on, for the rest of this campaign.

It seemed like a forgone conclusion that the England international would end next summer as a Red but the more stories that we see like this, it does add some doubt into the equation.

Our fans will no doubt prefer the Birmingham-born midfielder but that may not be the result we all see, therefore it makes sense to start looking for some plan B’s.

One thing that is for sure though, this won’t be the last that we hear of either youngster.

