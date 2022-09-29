‘Big boost’ – Award-winning Liverpool star could make debut soon after being spotted in training

The return of three Liverpool stars to team training in Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher, could not be more timely for the Reds ahead of what is a packed fixture schedule in October.

This comes courtesy of a tweet update from the Liverpool Echo’s Keifer MacDonald and it could very well mean a debut for the club is close on the horizon for the Scottish summer signing.

Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher all took part in #LFC training this afternoon. Big boost. pic.twitter.com/ldRFhk4qr8 — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) September 29, 2022

After discovering an injury concern during his medical, the former Aberdeen fullback was forced onto the sidelines in what must have been a personally frustrating start to his Anfield career.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: Paul Merson says Liverpool must start one player v Brighton – fellow Sky pundit thinks he’s rubbish

Rightly earning a reputation as one of football’s bright sparks in the right-back spot after being handed the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award for his contributions last term, there’s some genuine excitement on Merseyside about the kind of competition he can provide for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With the position being indisputably our No.66’s, it could be refreshing to finally have an option capable of keeping the Scouser on his toes for the remainder of the campaign.

We’re not expecting to see Ramsay push the Englishman out of the first-XI quite just yet – indeed, even genuinely world-class options would struggle to do so in light of his importance for Jurgen Klopp.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Trent will never win with England while Gareth Southgate is manager