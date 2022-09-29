Liverpool tracking Championship star Barcelona and Dortmund also like – report

Liverpool may have something of a transfer tug-of-war on their hands should they evolve their interest in Sander Berge into a bid.

This comes courtesy of Jeunes Footeux (via Sport Witness) with the publication claiming that Chelsea, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are also tracking the Sheffield United star.

With six goal contributions registered in the opening 10 fixtures of the Championship, the Norway star is enjoying a stellar start to the campaign as Paul Heckingbottom plot a path back into the English top-flight.

Sitting at the top of the table, as thing stand, the Blades look on course to make that potential eventuality a reality should they maintain their current positive form.

There’s no question that fans of both the Reds and the Sheffield-based outfit will be desperate to see their sides return to domestic action and, in the case of the former, climb back up the table.

With the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson back available with the squad, one might assume that the recruitment team won’t be in a hurry to recruit a new midfielder in the winter window.

As always, of course, any interesting deal that may pop up will be explored by Julian Ward and his staff – should one arise.

We’ve seen previously that interest from other parties can inspire early moves on our part – with Liverpool gazumping Tottenham to the signing of Luis Diaz early in the year – and any moves on the part of Barcelona and Dortmund could yet inspire further business from us in the middle of the campaign.

It’s rumoured that Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the 24-year-old holding midfielder and with a contract expiring in 2024 it’s more than possible Berge will be considered as a potential target in the summer should an offer fail to materialise in the near future.

Given that the middle of the park has been our main problem area this term, we’d be surprised to hear of no attempts being made before the summer to bolster the department in question.

Jude Bellingham remains our top priority in 2023, though it’s hard to imagine the Englishman being our only potential addition in the market.

