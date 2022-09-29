(Video) Liverpool’s FIFA 23 faces are revealed as new game is launched

It’s the same thing every year, a new FIFA is released and all Liverpool fans clamour to see what player ratings, faces and the new kits all look like.

Now that the game has come out, the faces of Jurgen Klopp’s squad have been revealed and shared in a video on YouTube.

Thanks to VRed Baller, the faces of the Anfield favourites are available for all to see and it’s fair to say that some will be happier than others.

The likes of Alisson Becker and Luis Diaz’s faces aren’t quite as impressive as some of their teammates, for example.

Nevertheless, it’s still a good job all-round and there will be a lot of hours spent by Reds all over the world – playing as their heroes.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool FIFA faces via VRed Baller on YouTube:

