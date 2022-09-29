Paul Merson says Liverpool must start 23-year-old v Brighton – fellow Sky pundit thinks he’s rubbish

Paul Merson has instructed Liverpool to ‘back’ their £64m signing in Darwin Nunez by starting him on Saturday when domestic football is set to resume.

The former Arsenal star told Sportskeeda: “Jurgen Klopp will persist with Salah and Luis Diaz in his forward line. I think he’s got to play Darwin Nunez as well – they paid a massive fee for him and they now have to back him. I’m still going with Liverpool to win this game.”

Following a promising performance in a 2-0 friendly win over Canada, in which the Uruguayan scored thanks to a chance created by ex-Red Luis Suarez, Jurgen Klopp has a decision on his hands.

The Merseysiders are set to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield following Graham Potter’s switch to Chelsea and one might imagine that occasional Sky Sports pundit Gabby Agbonlahor would strongly disagree that the 23-year-old should be the man to lead the line after branding the centre-forward the worst signing of the summer.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: Two PL right-backs ‘better than Trent’ says Agbonlahor after hammering Southgate

Diogo Jota was sensational upon his return to the first-XI in a dramatic 2-1 win over Ajax in the Champions League groups stages, turning creator for Mo Salah’s opener and generally injecting some much-needed dynamism in the forward ranks.

However, the German tactician will no doubt be keen to get his potentially record-breaking signing firing to a similar extent to Manchester City man Erling Haaland who has been utterly sensational domestically and abroad for Pep Guardiola’s outfit.

We reckon the former Borussia Dortmund boss will go for the Portuguese international of the two, though it’s a refreshing headache to have after suffering from a multitude of injuries across the park in the early stages of the season.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Trent will never win with England while Gareth Southgate is manager