Pundit suggests Liverpool should ‘jump at the chance’ to sign 21-year-old star that has lit up the Champions League recently

Alan Hutton has explained why Liverpool ‘should jump at the chance’ to sign talented winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian has caught the attention of many clubs across Europe in recent weeks with his impressive displays.

The Shakhtar Donetsk winger, who currently has four years remaining on his contract, is lightening quick and single handedly tore RB Leipzig apart in the Champions League recently – the 21-year-old scored twice and registered an assist against the Bundesliga outfit.

Although the Reds are believed to be looking to strengthen their midfield rather than their attacking options, former Premier League defender Hutton believes Jurgen Klopp will be one of the many managers interested in the Ukraine international’s signature in the coming months.

“You never shut any doors,” he told Football Insider (via TEAMtalk). “If an opportunity comes for a young, talented footballer that you believe you can make even better then the potential is there and of course you would jump at the chance.

“I think the Liverpool midfield needs a bit of work. But if Mudryk is available and he fancies Liverpool then you would jump at the chance.”

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘could trigger his €60million release clause’ of 21-year-old Brazilian but face Madrid competition – report

Shakhtar’s director Darijo Srna has explained that any club wanting to sign his star man will have to pay ‘a lot’ of money and explained that Mudryk is second to only Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr in his position.

But with the way in which the winger has been performing in recent weeks, any hefty price tag is unlikely to put any potential suitors off making their move.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

We currently have Luis Diaz as our first choice left winger and the Colombian has been superb so far this season.

With him now beginning to add goals to his game, it’s unlikely that the club will be willing to splash the cash on a new attacker may struggle to break into our starting XI.

A whopping £64m was payed to Benfica for Darwin Nunez earlier this summer and it’s believed that Klopp is happy with his attacking options at the moment.

Midfield is the area that most Liverpool supporters would agree needs strengthening but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens either in January or at the end of the season.

Arsenal and Newcastle are also believed to be interested in Mudryk so it is certainly one to keep an eye on.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?