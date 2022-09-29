(Video) ‘Cheating’ – Watch Trent destroy Salah in Liverpool training drill

In what looked to be a training warm-up drill testing the Liverpool players’ reaction times, Trent Alexander-Arnold was seen repeatedly getting the better of his Egyptian teammate, Mo Salah.

Those attending the latest team session ahead of Brighton’s visit to Anfield on Saturday were tasked with standing opposite one another with a cone in-between them whilst one coach shouted instructions.

Knowing just how competitive our No.11 is, we can only imagine how willing he’ll be to get one over the 23-year-old in future when the mini-game makes another appearance.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

A fresh Kostas trim ✂@TrentAA 🆚 @MoSalah Go behind the scenes as the Reds prepare for #LIVBHA this weekend 📽 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 29, 2022