‘Do you know what I mean?’ – Trippier’s Newcastle teammate makes Alexander-Arnold admission following recent international break

Callum Wilson has been speaking about Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool star was selected for international duty recently but didn’t play a single minute for Gareth Southgate’s side.

England fell to a 1-0 defeat against Italy in Milan last week before drawing 3-3 with Germany at Wembley on Monday night.

The 23-year-old fullback was an unused substitute at the San Siro before missing out on the squad completely against the Germans.

Wilson has now weighed in on the Liverpool defender’s situation, telling the Footballer’s Podcast (via The Boot Room): “Do you not think though, that in an England team or a Liverpool team that are possession based and have a lot of the ball, you would play Trent because of his attacking capabilities?

“So there’s probably not going to be much defending to be had. If you’re talking about a team in the bottom half of the Premier League or a lower international team, then you might have a valid point.

“But I just feel England is blessed with unbelievable right-backs. We have so many talented right-backs.

“It’s a difficult job and the manager’s probably trying to get a few of them into the team at one time but there’s so many good right-backs that it’s difficult for the manager to choose that many.”

Chelsea’s Reece James started both games while Wilson’s Newcastle teammate Kieran Trippier, a player that Southgate claimed had an all-round game that was ‘ahead’ of Alexander-Arnold’s, was named as a substitute.

All players are impressive in their own right, but the way in which the Liverpool No. 66 has reinvented the full-back position in recent years is quite simply remarkable.

His passing and crossing ability is world class and although his defensive ability is understandably questioned at times, he is a player that is certainly good enough to represent his country.

Wilson admitted that he’s aware of the doubt surrounding Alexander-Arnold’s defensive capabilities, but because the Scouser offers so much going forward he couldn’t care about those concerns.

“For me as a striker, I couldn’t care if a right-back as good as him going forward couldn’t defend or not,” he added.

“If he’s putting assists and crosses in the box like that, I don’t care. You can let two goals in, but he’s going to set up three or four at the other end.

“Do you know what I mean? For me, that’s goals. I’m going off who can attack the best, I don’t care who defends. But that’s me being an attack-minded coach.”

When the Academy graduate is on the pitch, he’s almost definitely going to create chances for those ahead of him.

He has experienced a slow start to the season for Liverpool and is yet to register an assist but many of his Reds teammates have also not been performing.

Although he was away with the Three Lions recently, he didn’t play a single minute, so let’s hope that he’s benefitted from the rest and we can see him at his best when we face Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

Trent ultimately needs to focus on Liverpool for now before worrying about whether he will be heading to the Qatar World Cup with his country in November.

