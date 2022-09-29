(Video) Luis Diaz’s performance against Guatemala showcases his dribbling skills

Luis Diaz was arguably the Liverpool player with the best form, before international duty began and so it’s no surprise to see that he impressed during the break.

Performing for Colombia, our No.23 played against Guatemala and his personal highlights from the game are a joy to watch.

It’s no surprise to see that the 25-year-old was at his usual penetrative best and his dribbling was also superb.

Often being doubled up on by the opposition defence, it’s clear that our man was targeted by Luis Fernando Tena’s side.

The game ended as a 4-1 victory to the former Porto winger’s team and let’s hope he can carry this confidence into the return of domestic football.

You can watch Diaz’s highlights against Guatemala via Liverpool Edits on YouTube:

