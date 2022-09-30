Liverpool player’s agent confirms he’s back to full health and now ready to be used by Jurgen Klopp

Federico Pastorello has confirmed that his client Arthur Melo is now ‘at the complete disposal’ of Jurgen Klopp following his recovery from surgery in June.

The Brazilian international had much in the way of catching up to do with the Merseysiders thanks in no small part to the lack of faith shown in him by Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri in Turin.

“Arthur played very little last year, he then had a scheduled surgery in June, thus skipping part of the preparation,” the Italian told Calciomercato (via TEAMtalk).

“He was not in [Massimiliano] Allegri’s plans, so he did not train with the rest of the team.

“Therefore it is normal that arriving on the last day in these conditions, from his point of view he needed extra work.

“Now he has recovered and is at the complete disposal of the manager. I have no doubt that he will do very well with the Liverpool shirt.”

Indeed, with reports claiming that the Reds were considering sending their loan signing packing to Italy in January having been firmly quashed, the hope remains that the 26-year-old can finally kick on with his Anfield career.

Where the former Blaugrana man will likely be particularly handy for the German tactician as a potential alternative to Thiago Alcantara whose injury record remains somewhat problematic still following a switch away from the Bundesliga.

Most notable of his qualities is an ability to dictate play, break the lines with his incisive passing and be a press-resistant option in the middle of the park.

Having used the international break as an opportunity to get some further work in and boost his match fitness with appearances for the U21s, Klopp will find it increasingly difficult to ignore Arthur in a month of football containing nine games.

